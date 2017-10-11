White will start at power forward for Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Wizards.

White has seen a total of 11 minutes over the last two preseason games, so it appears the Heat will try and give him some extended minutes on Wednesday with the regular season starting in less than a week. He'll start alongside Wayne Ellington and Kelly Olynyk in the frontcourt, which could mean guys like James Johnson and Hassan Whiteside see their workload heavily restricted for some extra rest. That being said, White is slated to operate in a deep reserve role as soon as the regular season arrives, keeping him off the fantasy radar.