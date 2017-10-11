Heat's Okaro White: Starting Wednesday's exhibition
White will start at power forward for Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Wizards.
White has seen a total of 11 minutes over the last two preseason games, so it appears the Heat will try and give him some extended minutes on Wednesday with the regular season starting in less than a week. He'll start alongside Wayne Ellington and Kelly Olynyk in the frontcourt, which could mean guys like James Johnson and Hassan Whiteside see their workload heavily restricted for some extra rest. That being said, White is slated to operate in a deep reserve role as soon as the regular season arrives, keeping him off the fantasy radar.
More News
-
Heat's Okaro White: Probable Wednesday with sprained ankle•
-
Heat's Okaro White: Recalled from D-League•
-
Heat's Okaro White: Assigned to D-League•
-
Heat's Okaro White: Signs two-year deal with Miami•
-
Heat's Okaro White: Will sign second 10-day contract•
-
Heat's Okaro White: Active and available to play Tuesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...