Heat's Okaro White: Undergoes successful surgery Thursday
White underwent successful surgery Thursday to repair the fifth metatarsal fracture in his left foot.
The fracture originally occurred during Tuesday's practice and after undergoing surgery, White should be on the sidelines for an extended period of time. That being said, the Heat declined to provide any sort of timetable following the surgery, so for now, White can be considered out indefinitely. White's minutes will likely be taken on by a committee approach, though a few players specifically that could see some extra minutes include Justise Winslow, Bam Adebayo and James Johnson.
