Yurtseven's left ankle has fully healed from surgery, and he's been cleared for high-impact work, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Yurtseven underwent successful surgery in mid-November to address an impingement, bone spur and stress reaction in his left ankle. He was deemed out indefinitely following the procedure, but it appears the big man finally has a return date in mind, as Jackson relays that Miami hopes Yurtseven is able to play in games following the All-Star break. When available, the undrafted product out of Georgetown figures to compete with Orlando Robinson and Dewayne Dedmon for the backup center job behind Bam Adebayo.