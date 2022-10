Yurtseven (ankle) didn't practice Tuesday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Yurtseven missed a third straight preseason game Monday due to an ankle injury and was one of three Heat players not to practice Tuesday. Given his inactivity, it's unlikely Yurtseven plays in Miami's preseason finale Wednesday, so his next chance to suit up will presumably come during the season opener against the Bulls on Oct. 19.