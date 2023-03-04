Yurtseven logged 27 points (9-19 FG, 1-6 3PT, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes of Friday's 131-128 loss to Iowa.

Yurtseven made his first appearance with the Skyforce this season as part of his rehab process from ankle surgery. He immediately stepped into a massive role for the team, playing 37 minutes and tying for the team high with 27 points. It's unclear how long he will be with Sioux Falls, but he should remain a top option for the team for the duration of his stay.