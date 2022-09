Yurtseven (quadriceps) fully participated in Friday's training camp practice, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Yurtseven dealt with a quad injury during Summer League, but he appears to be good to go to start training camp. The undrafted center made 56 appearances as a rookie last year and averaged 5.3 points and 5.3 rebounds across 12.6 minutes per game. He's expected to compete with Dewayne Dedmon for backup minutes behind Bam Adebayo during the 2022-23 campaign.