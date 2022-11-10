Yurtseven is expected to miss an extended period and potentially the entire season if he undergoes surgery to fix a bone-spur issue in his ankle, Ira Winderman of The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Heat have been listing Yurtseven as out with an ankle impingement since the team's first exhibition. The second-year big man is an impending free agent, so he may opt for surgery to rehabilitate before the offseason. Even if Yurtseven doesn't undergo surgery, he is expected to have an extensive absence.