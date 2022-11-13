Yurtseven (ankle) is expected to undergo surgery this upcoming week but could still return before the end of the season, Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald reports.

Yurtseven has already missed each of the Heat's first 13 regular season games, and if the surgery happens, then he's going to be out for an even longer period of time. The expectation of the recovery is that Yurtseven would be able to recover in around three months, and that would put his timeline to return somewhere around late February or early March. The 24-year-old big man will be a restricted free agent in the summer.