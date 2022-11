Yurtseven (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The 24-year-old center is still awaiting his 2022-23 debut while he recovers from the left ankle impingement. Even once he's able to play, Yurtseven may not be a part of head coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation so long as Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon are available.