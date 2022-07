Yurtseven will miss Tuesday's Summer League contest versus the Hawks due to a quad injury, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Yurtseven didn't appear in the Summer League opener, didn't practice Monday and will remain out for at least one more Summer League contest. He should see a good amount of action, when healthy, after posting 5.3 points and 5.3 boards over 12.6 minutes per contest for the Heat last season.