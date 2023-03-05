Yurtseven is probable for Monday's game against the Hawks, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.
Yurtseven will be back with the team after a stint in the G League, but that doesn't mean he'll actually get on the court. He hasn't logged a single minute for the Heat this season.
More News
-
Heat's Omer Yurtseven: Double-doubles in G League debut•
-
Heat's Omer Yurtseven: Set for G League assignment•
-
Heat's Omer Yurtseven: Won't play against Philadelphia•
-
Heat's Omer Yurtseven: Still out•
-
Heat's Omer Yurtseven: Remains sidelined Friday•
-
Heat's Omer Yurtseven: Cleared for high-impact work•