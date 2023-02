Yurtseven (ankle) is out for Friday's game versus Milwaukee, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Yurtseven hasn't played this season while recovering from left ankle surgery. While Miami hopes the second-year big man can take the floor soon, there is no current timetable for his return. Yursteven will likely compete with Cody Zeller, Kevin Love, and Orlando Robinson for backup minutes in the frontcourt when available.