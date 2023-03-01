Yurtseven (ankle) will head to the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Yurtseven has yet to play this season while rehabbing from offseason ankle surgery. This is a great next step for the second-year big man, but it's still unclear what the rehab assignment will entail. Even when he's healthy, it may be hard for him to crack the NBA rotation after the additions of Kevin Love and Cody Zeller.