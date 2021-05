Yurtseven agreed to a deal with the Heat on Friday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Yurtseven is filling the Heat's 15th roster spot, and the organization is hoping to develop the big man. He appeared in 14 games for the G League's Oklahoma City Blue in the bubble this season, and he averaged 15.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 blocks in 21.1 minutes. It would be shocking if he saw playoff minutes.