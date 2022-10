Yurtseven will start in Tuesday's preseason game agains the Timberwolves, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Yurtseven is competing for a starting job this season. It is notable that he is starting alongside Bam Adebayo, as these two would have to fit together offensively if Yurtseven wants to maintain his starting spot. The young big man will likely have to provide solid floor spacing in order to make this front court pairing work.