Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Wednesday that Yurtseven (ankle) is unlike to play on the team's upcoming West Coast trip, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Yurtseven seems likely to miss upcoming games versus the Warriors on Thursday and the Kings on Saturday after already being ruled out for Wednesday's game versus Portland. The Heat return to Miami on Nov. 1 against the Warriors, and there is no guarantee that Yurtseven will be available for either. Dewayne Dedmon is in line to continue receiving backup center minutes until the second-year big man returns.