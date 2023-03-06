Yurtseven (ankle) has been elevated from the G League and will be available for Monday's matchup against the Hawks.

Yurtseven has yet to appear in an NBA game this season while rehabbing from offseason ankle surgery, but he recently completed a rehab stint in the G League that included playing in a game. He finished that contest with 27 points (9-19 FG), 10 rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes, so he appears to be 100 percent healthy and could carve out a backup role behind Bam Adebayo and Cody Zeller during the stretch run.