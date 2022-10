Yurtseven (ankle) will miss Thursday's preseason tilt against the Nets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Yurtseven joins a slew of other Miami heat players missing tonight's contest, Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo. Considering the team is on the first leg of a back-to-back, Yurtseven's injury designation is likely precautionary.