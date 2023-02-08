Robinson (thumb) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Robinson missed the last two games with a fractured right thumb but was probable ahead of Wednesday's matchup. The 22-year-old is in line to serve as Miami's primary backup center after Dewayne Dedmon was traded to San Antonio.
