Miami recalled Robinson from the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Wednesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Robinson was assigned to the G League on Tuesday and posted 25 points and 12 rebounds in 33 minutes during the Sioux Falls Skyforce's 121-107 to the Memphis Hustle. With Miami dealing with numerous injuries, Robinson and Alondes Williams have joined the NBA squad and will be available for Wednesday's game versus the Cavaliers.