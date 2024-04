Miami recalled Robinson from the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Saturday.

Robinson struggled offensively during Sioux Falls' G League playoff loss to the Oklahoma City Blue on Friday, scoring only nine points (4-14 FG) while committing a team-high four turnovers. However, he made an impact defensively by totaling eight boards, two steals and a block. With the Skyforce's season now over, Robinson will likely serve as a depth option for the Heat over the final week of the regular season.