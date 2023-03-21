Miami elevated Robinson from the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Tuesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Per Winderman, Robinson participated in Miami's practice Tuesday, but it's unclear if he'll be available for Wednesday's matchup with New York. The undrafted rookie hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Feb. 15 and is averaging just 3.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in 29 games (one start) this season.
