Robinson agreed to a two-way deal with the Heat on Sunday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Robinson will be joining Miami's roster for the second time this season, after he was previously waived in late November to clear up a two-way spot for guard Dru Smith. The Heat will swap Smith out this time around in favor of Robinson, who turned some heads during his recent appearances with the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce. In 10 appearances for Sioux Falls, Robinson is averaging 22.4 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 blocks, 1.2 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 32.3 minutes per game while shooting 55.9 percent from the field and 78.6 percent from the charity stripe.