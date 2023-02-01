Robinson has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Knicks due to a fractured right thumb.
Robinson has recently seen relatively consistent playing time off the bench, averaging 3.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game over 14 appearances in January. It's not yet clear how much time he'll be forced to miss due to his thumb injury, but it's possible Dewayne Dedmon re-enters Miami's rotation in Robinson's absence.
