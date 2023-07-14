Robinson recorded 25 points (8-17 FG, 0-5 3PT, 9-12 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 28 minutes of Thursday's 91-72 Summer League win over the Bucks.

Robinson has arguably been the most impressive player for the Heat during the Summer League. Robinson played on a two-way contract with Miami in 2022-23, but he was recently signed to a standard two-year deal and it's easy to see why. This season, Robinson will be competing with Thomas Bryant for the backup center minutes behind Bam Adebayo.