Robinson tallied 36 points (13-22 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Saturday's 99-88 Summer League win over the Celtics.

Robinson's well-rounded performance was the key to Miami's victory. He showed an ability to stretch the floor and score inside while not committing a single turnover. Robinson could find himself competing for backup center minutes behind Bam Adebayo with Thomas Bryant and Nikola Jovic in 2023-24.