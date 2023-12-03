Robinson will join the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pacers.
Bam Adebayo will not play Saturday due to his lingering hip issue, and he'll also miss Wednesday's game against Toronto. Thomas Bryant hasn't made the most of his opportunities in recent games, so Robinson has a big chance in front of him to impress.
