Robinson (thumb) said that he expects to be available for Wednesday's game against the Pacers after doctors cleared him to practice Tuesday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Though the rookie center is still dealing with a fractured right thumb that has already cost him two games, he was apparently able to practice with limited protection on the broken finger and expressed optimism about his chances of playing through the injury moving forward. Assuming the Heat agree with Robinson's own assessment of his health, the 22-year-old should settle back in to the rotation Wednesday as the top backup to starter Bam Adebayo.