Robinson ended Friday's 110-105 win over Orlando with zero points (0-1 FG), four rebounds and one block in 11 minutes.

Robinson didn't trouble the scorers in Friday's win, continuing what has been an unproductive few weeks. He has scored double-digits only four times all season and currently sits well outside the top 250 in standard formats. While he has flashed some upside, the playing time simply isn't there for him on most nights. He is someone to keep an eye on as a long-term prospect but as for this season, he should not be on anyone's radar.