Robinson ended Wednesday's 112-103 win over the Raptors with 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals over 33 minutes.

Robinson finished with a plus-27 point differential -- second to Duncan Robinson (plus-33) -- and tied with Caleb Martin for the most rebounds on the Heat. It was the second straight game Robinson started at center with Bam Adebayo sidelined with a hip injury and the former has now scored 15-plus points in each start. Robinson should continue to get plenty of minutes in the short-term with Adebayo not set to return until at least next Friday.