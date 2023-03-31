Robinson posted eight points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3PT, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 22 minutes of Thursday's 98-97 win over Stockton.

Robinson was unable to make his usual impact Thursday, being held to single-digit points for the first time this season while also logging a season-low in minutes. The rookie center was pushed into foul trouble early on, picking up his second and third infractions in 41 seconds of second-quarter action.