The Heat assigned Robinson to the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the G League on Thursday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Robinson has played just once total minute across Miami's last four contests, so his absence won't affect the team's rotation. The second-year big man should receive extended playing time while in the G League.
More News
-
Heat's Orlando Robinson: Returning to bench•
-
Heat's Orlando Robinson: Limited production in start•
-
Heat's Orlando Robinson: First career double-double in win•
-
Heat's Orlando Robinson: Plays well in starting role•
-
Heat's Orlando Robinson: Draws start Saturday•
-
Heat's Orlando Robinson: Sent to G League•