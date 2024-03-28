The Heat assigned Robinson to the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Thursday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Robinson will head back to the G League now that Kevin Love's (heel) return is imminent. Robinson should continue to receive increased playing time with Sioux Falls.
