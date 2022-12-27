Robinson accumulated 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Monday's 113-110 victory over the Timberwolves.

Robinson was called upon duty due to the lack of depth on the Heat's frontcourt, but he didn't disappoint and recorded his best game of the season, posting season-high marks in points, rebounds and assists while ending just one board shy of a double-double. Robinson is still a bench option for the Heat, however, and he shouldn't be relied upon in fantasy outside of deeper leagues and only as an emergency option when the Heat is as shorthanded as they were Monday.