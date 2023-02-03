Robinson is expected to miss several weeks after he sustained a fractured right thumb in Tuesday's 100-97 win over the Cavaliers, but the Heat haven't yet provided an official timeline for his return, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Though Robinson suggested Thursday when he spoke to the media that he thinks he would be able to play through the injury with a splint, but the Heat won't entertain that idea until he meets with a specialist when the team returns to Miami following its four-game road trip, which concludes Saturday in Milwaukee. Based on timelines of players who have suffered this type of injury in the past, Robinson could be facing an absence of around one month, which would keep him sidelined through the All-Star break and likely a few games to open the second half. While Robinson was sidelined for Thursday's 106-104 loss to the Knicks, Udonis Haslem drew the nod over Dewayne Dedmon for the backup center role behind starter Bam Adebayo.