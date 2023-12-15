Robinson put up one point (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds over 14 minutes in Thursday's 124-116 loss to Chicago.

After promising performances in his first two starts, Robinson has since cooled off, seeing his minutes gradually decrease as he splits time at center with Thomas Bryant. He has averaged 8.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.5 steals across 21.7 minutes per game in his six starts, but he will likely return to the third-string role once Bam Adebayo (hip) is cleared to return.