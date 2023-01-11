Robinson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Thunder.
Robinson will start in place of Bam Adebayo (wrist) on Tuesday. He will make the first start of his NBA career.
More News
-
Heat's Orlando Robinson: Impresses off bench Monday•
-
Heat's Orlando Robinson: Gets green light Saturday•
-
Heat's Orlando Robinson: Probable against Spurs•
-
Heat's Orlando Robinson: Back with Miami on two-way pact•
-
Orlando Robinson: Records 20-20 game•
-
Orlando Robinson: Records team-high 21 points•