Robinson (thumb) is probable for Wednesday's game versus Indiana.
Robinson is expected to play Wednesday despite missing the previous two games with a fractured right thumb. However, the rookie big man was able to practice Tuesday. With Dewayne Dedmon being traded to San Antonio, Robinson will be the Heat's primary backup center.
