Robinson (back) tallied zero points, three rebounds and one assist across 12 minutes Thursday in the Heat's 103-97 loss to the Nuggets.

Robinson had missed the Heat's previous three games while recovering from back spasms, but after being cleared ahead of Thursday's opening tip, he entered the Miami rotation as the primary backup to Bam Adebayo. Miami was without Kevin Love (heel) on Thursday and Thomas Bryant was out while serving the final game of his three-game suspension, so if both of the centers are back in action for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Robinson could drop out of the rotation.