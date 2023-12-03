Robinson racked up 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 144-129 loss to Indiana.

Bam Adebayo missed Saturday's contest due to a hip injury, giving Robinson the chance to make his first start of the campaign. Robinson took advantage of the opportunity, posting a season-high point total on an efficient shooting line that including a perfect 2-for-2 mark from beyond the arc. The big man has drained all four of his three-point attempts this season and was a respectable but not prolific deep shooter in college, so it will be interesting to see how much of that is part of his NBA repertoire. With Adebayo ruled out until at least next Friday, Robinson should get an extended opportunity to make an impression for at least a few more games.