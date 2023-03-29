Robinson tallied 31 points (11-15 FG, 5-7 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks in 36 minutes of Tuesday's 115-107 win over Salt Lake City.

Robinson turned in his best performance of the season in the opening round of the G League playoffs, leading all scorers with 31 points on just 15 shots while pulling down 17 boards. His efforts spread to the defensive end, where he grabbed a combined six steals and blocks.