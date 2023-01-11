Robinson finished with four points (2-2 FG), six rebounds, one block and one steal over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 112-111 win over the Thunder.
Robinson received his first career start in place of Bam Adebayo (wrist), seeing a quiet night in limited time. Robinson finished second among Heat starters in rebounds, having hauled in five or more boards in six games this season.
