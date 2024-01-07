Miami recalled Robinson (ankle) from the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Saturday.
On the heels of a 41-point eruption in Friday's G League win over Birmingham, Robinson will rejoin Miami in advance of Monday's game against Houston. The 23-year-old owns a minus-0.2 net rating across 214 minutes of NBA action this season.
More News
-
Heat's Orlando Robinson: Rejoins NBA squad•
-
Heat's Orlando Robinson: Headed to G League•
-
Heat's Orlando Robinson: Returning to bench•
-
Heat's Orlando Robinson: Limited production in start•
-
Heat's Orlando Robinson: First career double-double in win•
-
Heat's Orlando Robinson: Plays well in starting role•