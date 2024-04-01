Miami recalled Robinson from the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Sunday.
Robinson played one minute during Sunday's 119-107 win over the Wizards but didn't record any counting stats. He's appeared in five of Miami's last six games, totaling eight points, five rebounds, five assists and one block in 25 minutes.
