The Heat recalled Robinson from the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Monday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Miami is going to be shorthanded for Monday's game against the Clippers, so Robinson will provide some depth at the end of the bench. Robinson has made 13 appearances for Miami this season with averages of 6.1 points,f 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 16.2 minutes.