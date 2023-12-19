Robinson will head to the bench with Bam Adebayo (hip) healthy and starting Monday against Minnesota.

Robinson was functioning as a pseudo-starter across Miami's last five contests, averaging 4.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 15.8 minutes per game. He'll return to backup duties Monday, forming a platoon with Kevin Love, and to a lesser extent Thomas Bryant, behind Adebayo.