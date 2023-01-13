Robinson will come off the bench Thursday against the Bucks.
With Bam Adebayo (wrist) returning to action Thursday, and Dewayne Dedmon suspended, Robinson will return to his reserve role. After a strong performance in his first career start Tuesday, the center could see quality minutes in relief of Adebayo against the Bucks.
