Robinson tallied 24 points (10-16 FG, 3-7 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and a steal in 30 minutes of Sunday's 124-108 win over Austin

Robinson made his first appearance with the Skyforce since December after a lengthy stint with the team's parent club and was nothing but incredible. He put together an all-around performance, tying for the team-high in assists while posting second-best point and rebound totals. Although his stay in the G League will likely be brief, Robinson should remain a top option for Sioux Falls whenever he is with the team.