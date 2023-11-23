Robinson was sent to the G League on Thursday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Robinson saw increased run during Wednesday's win over the Cavaliers, as Bam Adebayo (hip) was out. The starting center is questionable again, and it's unclear if the organization plans to call Robinson back up if Adebayo sits.
More News
-
Heat's Orlando Robinson: Shines in victory Wednesday•
-
Heat's Orlando Robinson: Garbage time special Monday•
-
Heat's Orlando Robinson: Stuffs stat sheet off bench•
-
Heat's Orlando Robinson: Struggles with efficiency•
-
Heat's Orlando Robinson: Shows out in Summer League•
-
Heat's Orlando Robinson: Won't play Friday•