Robinson will sign a two-way deal with the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Robinson will occupy the two-way slot that belonged to Dru Smith, and his signing comes right after it was known that Omer Yurtseven (ankle) will miss even more time than originally expected. Robinson should add depth to the frontcourt, but he is not expected to have a big role unless injuries continue to pile up for Miami.